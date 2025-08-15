Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,822,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,229,000 after buying an additional 1,398,573 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth $35,567,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,037,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter worth $18,315,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,123,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,242,000 after acquiring an additional 225,196 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th.

Insider Activity at TriNet Group

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $38,508.00. Following the sale, the director owned 38,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,079.20. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sidney A. Majalya sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $41,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 23,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,963.62. The trade was a 2.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,720 shares of company stock valued at $213,799 over the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TriNet Group Stock Performance

NYSE TNET opened at $66.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.65. TriNet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $104.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $282.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.93 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 208.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. TriNet Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

TriNet Group Company Profile



TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

See Also

