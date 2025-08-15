Sienna Gestion Decreases Stock Position in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)

Sienna Gestion lowered its stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the period. Sienna Gestion’s holdings in American Tower were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 218.0% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on American Tower from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities upped their target price on American Tower from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.47.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT stock opened at $203.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.44 billion, a PE ratio of 74.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. American Tower Corporation has a 12-month low of $172.51 and a 12-month high of $243.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.54.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $149,997.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,130.25. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

