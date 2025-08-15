Oak Grove Capital LLC Invests $1.87 Million in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Oak Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 25,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,296,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Lam Research by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 10,565 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Lam Research by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 121,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,862,000 after acquiring an additional 39,414 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,152,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $70.00 target price on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.09.

Lam Research Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of LRCX opened at $107.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $135.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.24 and a 200 day moving average of $83.73. Lam Research Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.32 and a 52-week high of $108.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

