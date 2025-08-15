Oak Grove Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Oak Grove Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,579 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDNS. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,802 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.33.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.72, for a total transaction of $358,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 104,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,485,881.28. The trade was a 0.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total transaction of $54,720.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,435,040. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,671. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $348.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $95.08 billion, a PE ratio of 94.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $323.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.66. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.56 and a 52 week high of $376.45.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 29.65%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

