Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) Position Lifted by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,814,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,912,594,000 after buying an additional 3,419,577 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 30,256.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,421,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,067,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410,248 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,295,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,325,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,024 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2,782.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,445,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $450,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,582,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,667,393,000 after purchasing an additional 732,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $246.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $285.33 and its 200-day moving average is $312.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Accenture PLC has a 12-month low of $236.67 and a 12-month high of $398.35.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total transaction of $635,794.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,387.05. The trade was a 21.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $141,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,283 shares in the company, valued at $644,582.22. The trade was a 17.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,954 shares of company stock valued at $834,280. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Mizuho set a $348.00 price target on Accenture and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price target (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. HSBC initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Accenture from $360.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.21.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

