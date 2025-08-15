Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 3,944 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.28, for a total transaction of $1,026,544.32. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 9,361,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,736,414.68. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Morningstar Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of MORN stock opened at $259.08 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $250.34 and a one year high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $290.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.96.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.19. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $605.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.84 million.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morningstar

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Morningstar during the second quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 270.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 37.8% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 5,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Morningstar from $339.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

