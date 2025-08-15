Redmond Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL)

Redmond Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in BlackLine by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 20,008 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in BlackLine by 7.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 159,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after buying an additional 11,549 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BlackLine by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after buying an additional 37,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackLine by 21.6% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $50.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.91. BlackLine has a 1 year low of $40.82 and a 1 year high of $66.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. BlackLine had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $172.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BlackLine will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michelle D. Stalick sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $43,836.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 25,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,457.90. This represents a 3.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 1,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $101,430.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 61,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,963.50. The trade was a 2.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on BlackLine from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BlackLine from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.08.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

