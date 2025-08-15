Redmond Asset Management LLC Makes New $539,000 Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enclave Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Red Mountain Financial LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 19,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 93.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS JMST opened at $50.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.77. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $50.42 and a 52-week high of $50.98.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

