Redmond Asset Management LLC Buys 30 Shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK)

Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in McKesson by 314.1% during the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 13,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,537,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.30, for a total transaction of $4,544,812.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,587,348. This represents a 30.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 2,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.18, for a total transaction of $2,058,912.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,785.92. This represents a 53.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,817 shares of company stock valued at $37,461,210 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $719.27.

McKesson Stock Up 1.7%

MCK opened at $674.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $710.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $681.11. McKesson Corporation has a twelve month low of $464.42 and a twelve month high of $737.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.50.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.33 by ($0.07). McKesson had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 196.66%. The company had revenue of $97.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.32%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

