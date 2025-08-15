Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th.
Old National Bancorp has a payout ratio of 21.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Old National Bancorp to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.
NASDAQ:ONB opened at $21.60 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.83 and a 1 year high of $24.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.53.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 310.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 22.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.
