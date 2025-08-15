Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Entropy Technologies LP raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 410.2% in the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 17,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after buying an additional 14,171 shares during the period. PTM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. First American Bank raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 8,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,294,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 17,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Cowen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $506.65.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $437.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.27. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52 week low of $410.11 and a 52 week high of $618.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $452.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.88.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.32%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

