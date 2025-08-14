Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Reduces Position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,755 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 27,900 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $34,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coign Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 1.7% during the first quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 7.3% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 572 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Mendel Money Management grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 1,112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.30, for a total value of $585,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,955,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,033,829.80. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,282 shares of company stock valued at $11,554,754. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $425.00 to $347.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.84.

Salesforce Stock Up 2.4%

NYSE:CRM opened at $237.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $261.72 and a 200-day moving average of $277.44. Salesforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.48 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 25.98%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

