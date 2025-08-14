Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $13.67 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,647 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,012 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 252.9% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,658 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 39,888 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $26,000. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Melius Research raised shares of Adobe to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.58.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $351.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $330.04 and a one year high of $587.75. The company has a market cap of $148.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.51.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

