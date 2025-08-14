Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $11,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. CSM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY stock opened at $660.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $625.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $767.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $796.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,135.00 price objective (up previously from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and set a $715.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $942.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $964.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger bought 117 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $641.18 per share, for a total transaction of $75,018.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,109.54. The trade was a 4.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David A. Ricks bought 1,632 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $644.77 per share, with a total value of $1,052,264.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 546,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,431,926.77. The trade was a 0.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

