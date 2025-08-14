Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,748 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 0.7% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 20.8% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,964 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 110.4% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.2% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 62,851 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $24,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Adobe to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.58.

Shares of ADBE opened at $351.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $374.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $394.07. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.04 and a 52 week high of $587.75. The company has a market capitalization of $148.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

