Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 56,800 Shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 333,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 56,800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $21,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Amphenol by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Down 1.9%

NYSE APH opened at $109.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.02. Amphenol Corporation has a one year low of $56.45 and a one year high of $112.35. The firm has a market cap of $134.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Amphenol had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michael R. Ivas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $3,551,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 152,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,532,661.48. This trade represents a 20.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $8,909,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,625. This trade represents a 88.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 812,000 shares of company stock worth $77,703,320 in the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.92.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

