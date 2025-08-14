Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Ted Buchan & Co

Ted Buchan & Co grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,719 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Ted Buchan & Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Money Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 10.0% in the first quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 80,236 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $20,794,000 after buying an additional 15,896 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 75.6% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 6.2% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,689 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $22,725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFP Retirement Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 26.4% in the first quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 4,411 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $339.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 196.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.71. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.75 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. William Blair downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Tesla from $390.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Cfra Research downgraded shares of Tesla from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total value of $32,732,635.32. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,940,195.80. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total transaction of $170,636,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 855,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,632,276.20. This represents a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 602,724 shares of company stock valued at $214,176,831 over the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.