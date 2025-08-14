Harfst & Associates Inc. Purchases 127 Shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,716 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coign Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 1.7% in the first quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 572 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Mendel Money Management boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 1,112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.45, for a total value of $532,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,490,962.95. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,282 shares of company stock valued at $11,554,754. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CRM opened at $237.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $261.72 and its 200-day moving average is $277.44. Salesforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.48 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $226.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.37.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.98%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Salesforce from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Salesforce from $425.00 to $347.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Salesforce from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, DA Davidson restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.84.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

