Ground Swell Capital LLC Buys Shares of 5,605 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000. Texas Instruments makes up about 2.2% of Ground Swell Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $711,387,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 21,778.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,422,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $614,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406,386 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2,898.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,214,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,605 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 14.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,624,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,448,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,411 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1,000.6% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,287,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,728 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXN opened at $193.32 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $221.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.05 and a 200-day moving average of $184.98.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.63%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.21.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

