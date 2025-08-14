Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires 33,346 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 442,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,346 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $102,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 41.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 283,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,633,000 after buying an additional 7,751 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 592,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,108,000 after buying an additional 24,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on WM. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Waste Management from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.35.

Waste Management Trading Down 1.4%

Waste Management stock opened at $229.80 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.69 and a 12 month high of $242.58. The company has a market capitalization of $92.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 34.37%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total value of $159,609.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,542 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,311.02. The trade was a 3.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total transaction of $13,740,295.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 83,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,922,574.24. This trade represents a 40.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.