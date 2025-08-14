Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 59.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 971,018 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,402,442 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 1.1% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $226,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,889,000 after buying an additional 17,413 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,471 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $257,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,898 shares in the company, valued at $7,256,795. This trade represents a 3.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 4.8%

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $256.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $143.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.89. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.38 and a 52 week high of $287.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.69.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.09 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 49.12% and a net margin of 8.22%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $253.00 to $242.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.68.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

