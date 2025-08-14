Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 183.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,998 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,270 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Adobe worth $110,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its stake in Adobe by 252.9% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,658 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39,888 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth about $26,000. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Adobe from $465.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.58.

ADBE opened at $351.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $374.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.07. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.04 and a 1 year high of $587.75. The company has a market capitalization of $148.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

