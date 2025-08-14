Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC Has $60,000 Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 116.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7 shares during the quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP grew its position in shares of Booking by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, Gries Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,695.00, for a total value of $5,769,035.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 26,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,674,935. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,039 shares of company stock valued at $16,963,769. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,560.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,750.00 to $6,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,750.00 target price (up from $5,077.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Booking from $5,411.00 to $5,418.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $5,650.00 target price on Booking and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,781.04.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of Booking stock opened at $5,447.92 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,557.64 and a 1 year high of $5,839.41. The firm has a market cap of $176.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5,563.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $5,110.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $41.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

