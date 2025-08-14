Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 26.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in AutoZone by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 2.9% in the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 3.5% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Price Performance

AZO stock opened at $4,038.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,754.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,656.84. The company has a market capitalization of $67.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.38. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,898.57 and a 12 month high of $4,094.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $37.07 by ($1.71). The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $36.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of AutoZone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4,600.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,830.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $4,192.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,850.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,087.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,875.90, for a total transaction of $11,627,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,337,007.50. The trade was a 50.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 750 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,597.13, for a total transaction of $2,697,847.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,434.78. This trade represents a 64.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,862 shares of company stock valued at $126,058,789 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

