Holderness Investments Co. Has $742,000 Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Holderness Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Fiserv by 93.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth $265,769,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 3.9% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 2.9% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,841,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S Bank Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth $346,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on FI. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.08.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $134.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.22 and a 12-month high of $238.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.66.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,600. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $403,628.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,577,901.80. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

