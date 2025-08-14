Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 10,534 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,314 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,534 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 16.6% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 12,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 476,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $46,935,174.08. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 9,730,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,265,548.80. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.22 per share, for a total transaction of $34,913.70. Following the purchase, the director owned 301,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,419,307.62. The trade was a 0.11% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Fortinet from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, May 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $103.00 price target on shares of Fortinet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $79.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $60.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.12 and a 12-month high of $114.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.27 and its 200 day moving average is $101.18.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 111.46% and a net margin of 30.60%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

