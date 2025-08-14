OneAscent Investment Solutions LLC Invests $238,000 in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)

OneAscent Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 38,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 18,723 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $698,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 310,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,914,000 after purchasing an additional 185,470 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 77,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 203,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,799,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $225.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.80. The company has a market cap of $90.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Cintas Corporation has a 52 week low of $180.78 and a 52 week high of $229.24.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total transaction of $1,136,121.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,904,049.15. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Mucci bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $222.55 per share, with a total value of $267,060.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,303.55. This represents a 84.45% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CTAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.54.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

