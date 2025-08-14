Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 5,606 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 74.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,606 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $10,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 15,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 617.1% in the 1st quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $493,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S Bank Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $2,923,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,013.61, for a total transaction of $433,825.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,039,226.51. This trade represents a 3.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,012.01, for a total value of $2,074,620.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,693,434.14. This trade represents a 23.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,587 shares of company stock worth $5,584,027. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $862.82 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $678.66 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $973.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $939.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays set a $1,210.00 price objective on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,003.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,115.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NOW

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.