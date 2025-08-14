Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Certuity LLC

Certuity LLC decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.3% of Certuity LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 396.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $107.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.53. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.09 and a 200 day moving average of $108.91.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 56.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.26.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

