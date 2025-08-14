Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 82.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,998 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 5,872 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $12,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 100.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 4,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target (up previously from $1,400.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Netflix from $1,175.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,297.66.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,252.35, for a total value of $39,762,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 63,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,948,144. This trade represents a 33.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,307.22, for a total value of $3,400,079.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,824,949.02. The trade was a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,307 shares of company stock valued at $179,443,809 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,204.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,231.68 and a 200 day moving average of $1,098.52. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $648.70 and a 12 month high of $1,341.15. The firm has a market cap of $511.80 billion, a PE ratio of 51.32, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

