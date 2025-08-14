Certuity LLC Has $5.30 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Certuity LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 968.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,705 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 65,903 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 11,354.8% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 402,522 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $24,280,000 after buying an additional 399,008 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 33.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 12,210 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,875,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at $943,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies
In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 21,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,625. This trade represents a 11.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.8%
NYSE UBER opened at $90.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.92 and its 200-day moving average is $81.54. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $59.33 and a one year high of $97.71. The firm has a market cap of $189.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Uber Technologies Profile
Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.
