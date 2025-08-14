Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 40.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,241 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 284.9% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 15,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total transaction of $4,041,142.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 99,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,247,469.76. This trade represents a 13.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,211,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 60,722 shares in the company, valued at $13,000,580.20. This represents a 19.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,183 shares of company stock worth $86,521,198 over the last three months. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $221.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, June 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock opened at $244.40 on Thursday. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $260.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $227.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.08%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.