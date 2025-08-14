Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by NFP Retirement Inc.

NFP Retirement Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,762 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. NFP Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 284.9% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Down 3.7%

ORCL stock opened at $244.40 on Thursday. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $260.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.48 billion, a PE ratio of 56.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $227.58 and a 200-day moving average of $179.21.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.08%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 15,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total value of $4,041,142.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 99,212 shares in the company, valued at $25,247,469.76. This trade represents a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $770,655.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,337,214.04. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 444,183 shares of company stock valued at $86,521,198. 42.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.75.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

