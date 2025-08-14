Harfst & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Harfst & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,076,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $822,588,000 after buying an additional 224,279 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,996,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,509,000 after buying an additional 465,789 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,633,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $531,456,000 after buying an additional 177,398 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,426,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $489,570,000 after buying an additional 170,046 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,181,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,137,000 after buying an additional 29,715 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE:WM opened at $229.80 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.69 and a 12-month high of $242.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total transaction of $159,609.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,311.02. The trade was a 3.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total value of $13,740,295.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 83,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,922,574.24. This trade represents a 40.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on WM. HSBC upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.35.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

