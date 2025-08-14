Harfst & Associates Inc. Decreases Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Harfst & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 0.6% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,020,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,895,567,000 after purchasing an additional 453,683 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,915,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,938,274,000 after purchasing an additional 428,356 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 14.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,624,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,448,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,411 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,398,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,949,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 9.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,831,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,587,006,000 after purchasing an additional 745,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Arete initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.80 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.21.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $193.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 5.81. The firm has a market cap of $175.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.95 and a 1 year high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.63%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

