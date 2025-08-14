Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $314.16 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 631,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 271,890 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.6% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.17% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $314,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 146.1% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 214,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $106,738,000 after purchasing an additional 127,357 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,321,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $687,553,000 after purchasing an additional 114,277 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $610.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.00.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.45, for a total transaction of $3,635,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 115,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,340,824.30. This trade represents a 6.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total transaction of $191,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,735,712.66. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,345,792 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:TMO opened at $485.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $431.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $462.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.46 and a fifty-two week high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.95%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.