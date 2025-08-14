Long Island Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 692 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Long Island Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 692 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $289.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $155.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $293.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.80. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.30 and a 52 week high of $339.17.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $2.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,368.16. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $330.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amgen

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.