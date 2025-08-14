105,721 Shares in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Purchased by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 105,721 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,435,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 372.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Raymond James Financial set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Atlassian from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total value of $1,641,818.36. Following the transaction, the director owned 71,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,776,365.24. The trade was a 10.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.81, for a total transaction of $1,675,517.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 63,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,404,143.04. The trade was a 11.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 517,685 shares of company stock worth $103,587,091. Insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $163.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 52-week low of $142.32 and a 52-week high of $326.00. The company has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

