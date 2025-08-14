Oak Ridge Investments LLC Buys 1,982 Shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $5,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 5.1% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 62.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 172,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,675,000 after purchasing an additional 66,453 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 3.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth about $969,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 3.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

APP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $472.33.

Shares of APP opened at $446.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $151.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.41, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. AppLovin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $80.14 and a fifty-two week high of $525.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $370.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.07.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.21. AppLovin had a net margin of 45.72% and a return on equity of 252.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AppLovin news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total value of $36,751,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,760,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,461,006.13. This represents a 3.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.91, for a total transaction of $41,991,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 181,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,393,806.39. This trade represents a 35.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 400,398 shares of company stock worth $151,712,641. Company insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

