Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 39,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Members Trust Co lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 23,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 141,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, MSH Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.12.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $25.14 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.47. The company has a market cap of $142.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.49%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

