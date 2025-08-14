Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC Has $35,000 Stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 134.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 943 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 126.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in Comcast by 203.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $32.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. Comcast Corporation has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Bernstein Bank cut their target price on Comcast from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Comcast from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

Read Our Latest Report on Comcast

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.