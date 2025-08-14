National Pension Service Has $189.49 Million Stock Position in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH)

National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,154,053 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,702 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in CRH were worth $189,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRH. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CRH during the fourth quarter valued at $41,407,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in CRH by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in CRH during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in CRH by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 73,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter worth about $597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH Stock Performance

CRH stock opened at $113.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. Crh Plc has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $113.95.

CRH Announces Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.12). CRH had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. CRH’s payout ratio is currently 23.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Vertical Research raised CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.18.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

