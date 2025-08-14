Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,540 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Intuit were worth $35,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in shares of Intuit by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Intuit from $742.00 to $868.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a $750.00 target price on Intuit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 target price (up from $770.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 price objective (up previously from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $806.27.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.63, for a total value of $689,397.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 2,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.22, for a total value of $2,026,732.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 768 shares in the company, valued at $600,744.96. This represents a 77.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,800 shares of company stock valued at $209,725,054 in the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of INTU stock opened at $711.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $765.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $669.47. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $532.65 and a 1-year high of $813.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.53 billion, a PE ratio of 57.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 33.77%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

