Oak Ridge Investments LLC Increases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 92.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,616 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,801 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 1.7% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $20,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OneAscent Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Ted Buchan & Co grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 1,719 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 80,236 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $20,794,000 after purchasing an additional 15,896 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $339.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 196.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $318.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.71. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.75 and a 1 year high of $488.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total value of $32,732,635.32. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at $522,940,195.80. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $4,857,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 67,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,889,556. The trade was a 18.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 602,724 shares of company stock valued at $214,176,831 over the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 9th. William Blair cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $305.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.31.

Read Our Latest Report on Tesla

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.