Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,198 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 54,055 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $7,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,662,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,898,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,934 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,570,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $824,999,000 after purchasing an additional 181,835 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,470,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $611,316,000 after purchasing an additional 951,233 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,990,190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $565,953,000 after purchasing an additional 202,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,106,259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,528,000 after purchasing an additional 389,718 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 476,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $46,935,174.08. Following the sale, the vice president owned 9,730,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,265,548.80. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $15,607,701.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,061,072,243.92. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $79.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.12 and a 1 year high of $114.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 111.46% and a net margin of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. DZ Bank upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Fortinet from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.93.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

