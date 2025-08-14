Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $13.47 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 143.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,895 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of JNJ opened at $174.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $419.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $174.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.01.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Leerink Partnrs lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Benchmark upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.50.

Get Our Latest Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.