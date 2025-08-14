Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 244,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial comprises approximately 1.2% of Sei Investments Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $129,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth $299,000. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 13.2% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 20,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. S Bank Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 238,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,437,000 after purchasing an additional 13,041 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $423.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. William Blair downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $518.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $534.71.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $508.43 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $396.14 and a fifty-two week high of $582.05. The firm has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $521.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $508.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.11. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 65.90% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $4.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.91%.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.