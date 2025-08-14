Holderness Investments Co. Purchases 125 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.3% of Holderness Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $552,000. Finward Bancorp bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Master S Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.26.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $107.53 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.25%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

