Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 6,800 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 190,190 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $44,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,793,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,651,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $354,858,000 after buying an additional 756,900 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 12.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,660,545 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,078,450,000 after buying an additional 534,033 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 346.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 568,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $131,580,000 after buying an additional 441,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 12.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,185,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $737,149,000 after purchasing an additional 359,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

In related news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,057,499.00. Following the sale, the director owned 29,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,236.69. The trade was a 12.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $288.00 price objective on Cheniere Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wolfe Research cut Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.93.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of LNG opened at $231.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $235.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.79. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.14 and a fifty-two week high of $257.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $4.95. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 11.68%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

