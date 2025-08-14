Sienna Gestion Sells 5,456 Shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED)

Sienna Gestion lessened its position in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,456 shares during the period. Sienna Gestion’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $5,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 16.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 250,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $103.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.70 and its 200 day moving average is $103.36. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 1 year low of $87.28 and a 1 year high of $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 61.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ED. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $106.00 target price (up from $101.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.30.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

